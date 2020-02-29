From snotty noses, cuts on knees, scratched CD's to cheap cherryade by the two litre. Set in their teenage bedrooms, discussions of identity, class, sexuality and gender collide in a mix of boxing, drag, dads, school, relationships, films, and porn. From being masculine to being feminine to being a bit of both. Witness a moment in which two different sexualities come together in conversation for the first time as they look at their manhood and the world outside of the duvet. W*nk Buddies marks the journey from boy to man as Cameron and Jake stand before one another and ask what are boys made of?
Traverse 2