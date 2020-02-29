About this show

From snotty noses, cuts on knees, scratched CD's to cheap cherryade by the two litre. Set in their teenage bedrooms, discussions of identity, class, sexuality and gender collide in a mix of boxing, drag, dads, school, relationships, films, and porn. From being masculine to being feminine to being a bit of both. Witness a moment in which two different sexualities come together in conversation for the first time as they look at their manhood and the world outside of the duvet. W*nk Buddies marks the journey from boy to man as Cameron and Jake stand before one another and ask what are boys made of?

Traverse 2