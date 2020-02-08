About this show

Thirty years ago Ute Lemper and Marlene Deitrich exchanged a 3 hour phone call in Paris - the inspiration for this poignant show. Ute - starting to make a name for herself in Cabaret. Marlene - looking back on a long and extraordinary life in the movies and in music, a life full of iconic collaborations, love stories and stardom. A few years later, six days before Ute's opening night playing the part of Lola in Berlin - the role that had made Marlene a star in 1928 - Marlene passed away. After her glamorous funeral in La Madeleine, she finally came back to Berlin to be put to rest. Tonight Ute tells Marlene's story, singing her fabulous songs from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations.