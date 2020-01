About this show

Following a two year celebration of the works of Harold Pinter in the West End, The Everyman Theatre Company presents his most popular and widely performed play The Birthday Party.

Set in a dilapidated seaside boarding house the mysterious Stanley Webber receives a visit from two sinister strangers, Goldberg and McCann. They arrive on Stanley’s birthday – or is it? What do they want and why do they want to turn Stanley’s quiet world upside down?