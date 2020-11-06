About this show

We live in a time where old orders are collapsing: from the post-colonial nation states of the Middle East, to the EU and the American election. Through it all, tech savvy and extremist groups rip through 20th century political certainties. Amidst this, a generation of young men find themselves burning with resentment; this crisis of masculinity leads them into an online world of fantasy, violence and reality. Manchester-based writer and theatre-maker Javaad Alipoor spent time in this digital realm, exploring the blurry and complex world of extremists, spies, journalists and fantasists. This bold one-man show weaves together their stories, inviting the audience into that web.

Live Streamed