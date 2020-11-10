About this show

Filled with classic hits including "Waterloo Sunset", "You Really Got Me", "Dedicated Follower of Fashion", "This Time Tomorrow" and "Lola", Sunny Afternoon is going back out on the road in 2020.

Sunny Afternoon is the story of The Kinks’ rise from life on a dead end street to living the rock star dream of fame, fortune and glory. It’s a musical like no other, offering a real glimpse inside one of Britain’s greatest bands, on a journey through the euphoric highs and agonising lows of pop success.

The Kinks enjoyed a string of chart-topping successes, and you can sing and dance along to all your favourites as the electrifying story unfolds. Going where other musicals don’t dare, Sunny Afternoon exposes the loves and losses that the band encountered on their road to fame, and delivers an emotional punch that will warm your heart and leave you buzzing for weeks.

Discover how The Kinks found their iconic sound and along the way invented a whole new genre of rock. Experience the thrill of the music and the power of a live Kinks performance. Witness the band’s beginnings, as brothers Dave and Ray Davies join forces and write their first songs. Discover how they got their risqué name. Relive their barnstorming debut on Top Of The Pops, their troubled American tour, and their triumphant comeback.