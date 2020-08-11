About this show

Singalong Shenanigans is a great family day out for all ages and will feature performances from all your favourite movies. Better yet, the songs will be performed live by Disney's familiar faces, including Frozen's Anna and Elsa, Moana, the Trolls, Minions, Greatest Showman Troupe, characters from Paw Patrol and Madagascar and many more! The Greatest Showman's P. T Barnum will present the show, where clips from the movies will be shown on screen to accompany the dancing and singing. The show is back bigger and better than ever with an Easter theme including fun from the Easter Bunny included in our Disney Bonanza.