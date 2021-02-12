About this show

One summer, Scott Gibson returned from a friend's stag weekend in Blackpool and his brain exploded - he had suffered a massive brain haemorrhage. So, Scott did what any self-respecting Glaswegian man would do: he went back to bed and slept for 4 days, eventually waking up to discover he was now blind in one eye. Life After Death tells the story of the three weeks that changed Scott's life forever. From Blackpool to Glasgow to the Neurology Capital of Europe (...Govan), Scott Gibson's debut is at once a darkly hysterical and inspiring show, delivered with the trademark filthy charisma that Scott has rapidly become renowned for. Life After Death is a tale of love and pain, and fear and hope. It's about overcoming insurmountable odds, and how comedy can bring you back to life.