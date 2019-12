About this show

The members of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are back on stage, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Fast becoming a global phenomenon, currently performing in 5 continents and 35 countries, Mischief’s unique brand of hilarious, 'gut-busting' comedy (New York Times), has found universal appeal. Catch them in Brighton and brace yourselves for an awfully big adventure!