About this show

This special concert will include a commission created specifically for the festival alongside selected music from Nitin's new album, IMMIGRANTS, in which he revisits and builds upon the themes and ideas explored in 1999's Beyond Skin. All this, of course, alongside Nitin's huge back catalogue of recorded work and albums. Due to be released in March 2021, the album is a musical celebration of immigrants across the world, featuring and showcasing work inspired and contributed to by artists who identify themselves as immigrants, are from immigrant heritage, or simply wish to express support of those who have found themselves judged or disadvantaged by pure accident of birth. Nitin will be touring the album in full throughout the UK in March 2022.