Move over, Sherlock! In Degrees of Error's "Murder, She Didn't Write", YOU become the author and watch your very own Agatha Christie-inspired masterpiece unfold on stage. In "one of the funniest evenings you'll have in some time" (Ed Fringe Review), Degrees of Error allow you to unleash your literary prowess to create an original and hilarious improvised murder mystery. They use your suggestions, evidence ideas and for one lucky member even the murderer and victim, to create a never before seen, unscripted murder mystery, which promises to dazzle, enthral, and delight. A must for all lovers of classic crime fiction!

Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Pleasance One - Pleasance Courtyard