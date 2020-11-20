About this show

Acclaimed spoken word artist and playwright Hannah Lavery's personal response to the tragic death of Sheku Bayoh On Sunday 3 May 2015, 31 year-old Sheku Bayoh lost his life in police custody. The young black gas engineer, husband and father was in his hometown of Kirkaldy in Fife when he was killed, prompting the urgent question: is Scotland really safe? Bayoh's family launched a campaign seeking justice and in 2019 a judge-led inquiry was announced to determine the manner of his death and whether 'actual or perceived race' had played a part in it. Lament for Sheku Bayoh is an expression of grief for the loss of the human behind the headlines and a non-apologetic reflection on identity and racism in Scotland today.

Lived Streamed