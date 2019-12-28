London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Having spent half of his adult life studying Physics and half studying magic, Magic Circle Member Kevin explores the exotic space where science and magic meet. Magic is real. And he'll prove it to you.
Part of the Magic Festival