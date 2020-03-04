About this show

Jon Hopkins, one of the most celebrated electronic musicians of his generation.

Polarity follows on from his incredibly successful Singularity tour. Jon says it tether together "the two disparate elements of harsh and fragile in my music", continuing "by going between the two, we'll hopefully create some profound moments of stillness." Playing grand piano for parts of the show, he will be joined on stage by a small group of consummate musicians and long-time friends, consisting of acclaimed producer and guitarist Leo Abrahams, violinist and arranger Emma Smith and cellist Laura Moody.