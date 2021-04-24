WhatsOnStage Logo
Renowned for his hilarious observations and loveable, friendly delivery Jason has been a firm favourite with comedy fans of all ages since his first solo stand-up show earned him huge critical acclaim and a nomination for the prestigious Perrier Newcomer Award back in 2005.

It's been a busy few years for Jason Manford since his last smash-hit stand up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn't changed a bit. Like Me is Jason's latest comic offering set to hit the road, and is sure to be 'expert observational comedy' (The Guardian) mixed with 'comic gold' (Mail on Sunday).

