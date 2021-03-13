About this show

From the bowels of Disgraceland, Rock & Roll icons of the afterlife are raised from the dead! Rock & Roll meets Grunge as Elvis fronts Nirvana and gives the band the front man it's been missing since '94. Elvana tear through Nirvana's catalogue whilst splicing in grunged up sections of the king of rock & rolls finest moments, culminating in a mega mash up of overdrive & old school Rockabilly. It smells like cheeseburgers and teen spirit, daddy-o!

The band everyone is talking about... it ain't just a tribute... it is far far greater than that.. it's ELVANA! ELVIS FRONTED NIRVANA!