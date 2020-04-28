About this show

The Glamonatrix burlesque revue takes audiences on a stunning visual journey with one show-stopping performance after another. The uber-glamorous variety show presents extravagant new production numbers from Dita and the cast, with costumes created by famed corset maker Mister Pearl, British designer Jenny Packham, French couturier Alexis Mabille, burlesque icon Catherine D'Lish, Brooke Brothers and more. Shoe aficionados will delight in the extraordinary bespoke footwear by Christian Louboutin.

TOUR DATES