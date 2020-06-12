About this show

Carpe Diem, they say. Trapped by summer holiday boredom, five friends explore a nearby cave in search of adventure and to leave their worries behind. However, the darkness draws out these fears more than ever... and now something is following them... Beneath the Surface explores the pressures on young people today, in a world where life is treated like a scorecard. When you are pressured to live life to the full, how do you deal with the pressures you already have?

Young performers aged 11-18

Traverse 1. Double bill with Caravan Crush