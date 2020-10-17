About this show

This enchanting story tells the tale of how Clara is given a wooden nutcracker as a Christmas present by Dr Drosselmeyer. During the Christmas party Clara and her brother Fritz fight over the nutcracker doll. Later that night Clara wakes and looks for the Nutcracker doll. When the clock strikes twelve, giant mice appear and fight with the toy soldiers. The nutcracker doll comes to life and joins in the battle. Clara finally kills the King Mouse with her shoe and The Nutcracker Doll is transformed into a handsome prince who takes Clara through the land of snow to the Kingdom of Sweet and the Palace of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Congress Theatre