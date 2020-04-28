About this show

Based on Khaled Hosseini's hugely popular international best-selling novel, The Kite Runner. This haunting tale of friendship spans cultures and continents and follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and childhood friends, Amir and Hassan are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee what will happen to Hassan that afternoon, an event that is to shatter their lives.