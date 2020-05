About this show

The tale of the sleeping beauty - sleeping under the spell of a wicked witch until her Prince Charming comes to wake her up.

Eastbourne Theatre's 20th pantomime production! Expect plenty of songs, comedy and family fun at this traditional pantomime spectacular. Sleeping Beauty tells the story of the beautiful princess who is cursed by the evil Carabosse to sleep for 100 years and can only be awoken by true love's kiss.