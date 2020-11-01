About this show

Rainer is well known to BBC radio and television audiences for his many appearances - including as a regular guest on Quote....Unquote, Loose Ends and, most recently, winner of a special celebrity edition of Counterpoint. He has appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 13 times and toured the world as a comedian, pianist and conductor. More than just a tribute, Rainer Hersch's Victor Borge is a rollercoaster ride of outstanding comedy and dramatic insight. A hit on four continents, it has been greeted with critical acclaim and sold-out theatres from Montreal to Adelaide.

Music at it's Funniest! Rainer takes to the road accompanied by the most magnificent comic device ever seen - his very own 9-piece Orkestra of madcap virtuosos. Expect an evening of stand-up comedy and great music from the 1812 Overture by way of Bolero, TV themes, film music and much, much more. Yes, it's a concert Jim but not as you know it