London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Experience the unforgettable magic of one of the world's most famous groups, in a rock and symphonic spectacular celebrating their greatest hits, and featuring four rock vocalists and a five piece rock band and symphony orchestra!