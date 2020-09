About this show

Award-winning R&B, soul and gospel group from New York City! Naturally 7 are a vocal phenomenon and The Independent described them as 'jaw-droppingly impressive' . The New Yorkers' musical roots are in a cappella gospel and its latter day lineage - from doo-wop and barbershop to Boyz II Men and Jodeci and beat-boxing. Their astonishingly versatile voices provide not just the lyrics, melodies and harmonies but every musical instrument too.