About this show

Chloe doesn’t like school very much. She isn’t as cool as the other kids. No iPhone, no DS and no friends. Then she meets Mr Stink - the local tramp. Yes, he smells a bit but he’s the only person who’s ever been nice to her and that includes her mother - an awful snob who wants to be the local MP and is trying to rid the streets of its homeless. About to lose her only friends. Chloe finds somewhere for him to hide.