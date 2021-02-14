About this show

Singalonga Productions, producers of Singalonga Sound of Music and Singalonga GREASE brings you their newest show, the smash hit film musical that everyone can't stop singing - The Greatest Showman! Look out ?cause here it comes... Cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zach Efron and hiss Rebecca Ferguson (?or maybe not) as you experience The Greatest Showman in the greatest way possible ? with lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loud and proud as you want. And it's marching on to the beat we drum.. Our live host will teach everyone a unique set of dance moves, show you how to use our interactive prop bags, and also get you to practice your cheers, your boos and even a few wolf whistles. It couldn't be easier or more fun! Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation essential.