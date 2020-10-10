About this show

Perrier Nominee and the hottest comic at the Edinburgh Fringe at 100 per cent sell-out 1998-2003 (and consistently the fastest selling comedian). With no two shows alike, this is unpredictable, unmatchable comedy at its best.

He's back for more comedy chaos! Jason has learnt over the past few years that we all need to "play" a bit more in our lives. With this in mind, Jason will do what he does best, connecting with the audience in a way no other comic can. Whether it's inviting or dragging (as it has been known) people up onto stage and making a "holy show of them" as they say in Ireland. Jason's Audience Precipitation, will be a laugh out loud, must see show, with a light drizzle of audience participation... ooohhh clever that.