About this show

Taking Space is a collaboration between hidden route theatre company, theatre artist Hayley Blakeman and young?women?from across Dundee. A 2020 study found that Dundee was the worst place to be a girl. This performance project asks why this might be. The project puts stories to the statistics and dares us to dream that one day the opposite could be true. The piece is performed by young?women?living in Dundee's communities as we explore areas where members of our community who identify as women don't feel safe. Taking Space is a chance for us to celebrate the young?women?of Dundee but it is also a cry for change. We want to challenge the systemic issues and make Dundee a better, safer and more empowering place to be a girl.?If you have any stories about what it is like to identify as a?woman?in Dundee or would like to hear more about how you could be involved in the project we would love to hear from you!??