About this show

The play this year will take a story form each of the ex-Forces participants and weave it into a play about respect. Why is respect important, how do we show it, what happens when respect is not shown, why are some groups of people shown less respect than others? We do this to improve the mental health of those involved, to bring them out of isolation and to reconnect them with civilian life.

Stand Easy works with wounded, injured or sick ex-Forces and their families. We spend three weeks working together with professionals and HND drama student volunteers from the D&A College, to devise a play based around their experiences.