About this show

Two years ago, when the LADYBOYS OF BANGKOK first appeared in Edinburgh, they stopped the show with their tribute to the SPICE GIRLS. Last year the ABBA HITS proved to be one of the highlights - and this year? Well, Executive Producer PHILLIP GANDEY and Director, GORSEM SARIGAKHAM are still keeping that very much under wraps at this stage. PHILLIP will be returning to Bangkok to oversee the rehearsals of the new Edinburgh production. THE MAMBO CLUB is one of Thailand s most popular nightlife attractions for tourists, but there is keen rivalry amongst the transvestite stars to be selected for the Edinburgh production.