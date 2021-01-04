About this show

Introducing...?Antigone, Interrupted?is a unique online event combining footage from our original stage production, scenes reimagined for the digital medium and real-time meet-the-artist conversation. The event will give audiences an opportunity to "meet the characters" and hear from choreographer Joan Cleville and dancer Solene Weinachter. Performance elements will be weaved with discussion and opportunities to delve into various topics such as the creation of Antigone, Interrupted, the relevance of a classic story in our contemporary reality, and the role of the arts in our communities moving forwards. This event can be accessed online via home-viewing.