About this show

Our new Christmas Tales sessions are a fun FREE event for all babies, toddlers, pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. Join Rep Ensemble member Emily Winter and her friend Mouse, who will take children and adults on a journey through songs, rhymes and some specially written stories by children's author Vivian French. Emily Mouse's Christmas Tales takes place throughout December and is an ideal opportunity to share some Christmas fun - beginning a lifelong friendship with Mouse and all your other friends at the Rep.

11:00 - 0-2 years. 13:00 - 3-4 years