About this show

What's Love Got To Do With It? is the joyous new show celebrating the music of the incredible Tina Turner.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert to one of the most iconic and loved musical artists of our generation.

In this brand new touring theatre show, audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina's greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by full live band.

Looking back on a breath-taking career spanning more than 50 years, audiences will enjoy hearing stunning musical arrangements of Tina's most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What's Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.