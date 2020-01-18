About this show

Featuring stunningly convincing vocals, the three leading men create a truly emotional musical journey. Career highs include starring in London's West End, numerous world wide TV appearances and performing live with the Bee Gees themselves!

Accompanied by a live String Section the Bee Gees Greatest Hits are brought incredibly back to life and features a stunning acoustic medley of some of the Bee Gees earlier hits. The uncanny voices of the three lead singers create a truly emotional musical journey in this amazing concert!