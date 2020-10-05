About this show

In September 2001, the nation was gripped by a scandal that remains, to this day, a mystery.

Charles Ingram, aka The Coughing Major, and his accomplices duped the world’s richest and most popular TV quiz show - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - out of £1,000,000.

Or did they? And if they did cheat, how did they really do it?

This critically acclaimed West End smash hit comedy uncovers new evidence and asks you, the audience, to decide: guilty or not guilty.

Quiz is a fictional imagination based on real events which took place in 2001 following an episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. It is not in any way connected with the makers of the programme or any of the individuals portrayed.