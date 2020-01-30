About this show

Following the sell-out successes of The Hall, Selfie and How's Tings? and fresh from starring roles in the hit play A Skull In Connemara and the film The Belly of The Whale, Ireland's best loved comedian takes to the road with his latest quirky look at Irish life. Featuring all brand new material and sketches, this new show is a rogue's gallery of odd ball characters, bizarre situations and even a song or two! Hey! delivers a peculiar take on modern life that only the unique imagination of Pat Shortt could conjure up. A show not to be missed.