About this show

This show will take you on a musical journey from the moving 'Jesus To A Child', to the celebration of 'Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me', to everyone’s favourites 'I’m Your Man' and 'Wake Me Up'. Join us as we present our respectful tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all time with our stunning stage show that’s taking the globe by storm. The show is now touring in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Holland, Ireland and Sweden, with more countries to come.

New for 2018, saxophonist Ed Barker will feature on selected UK dates. Ed performed the saxophone solo on Cowboys and Angels when he toured George Michael’s ‘Symphonica Tour’ in 2012.

This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.