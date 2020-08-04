About this show

It’s time to Bring It On as the smash hit Broadway Musical back flips across the UK and Ireland.

nspired by the film of the same name, Bring It On The Musical takes you on a high-flying, energy-fuelled journey which tackles friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness – wrapped up in explosive choreography and tricks.

Cheer-royalty and newly crowned Squad Captain, Campbell, should be embarking on her most cheer-tastic senior year at Truman High School. But when she’s forced to move to the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her life is over. But an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.

Bring It On is written by Tony Award Winners Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q) Tom Kitt (Grease: Live) and lyricist Amanda Green (High Fidelity) and produced by Selladoor Productions (Flashdance, Avenue Q).