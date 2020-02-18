About this show

Blood Brothers arrives at the UK’s top theatres for a new tour, presented by prolific producer Bill Kenwright. Starring Lyn Paul in the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone, the Olivier Award-winning musical features a book, music and lyrics by Willy Russell.



After running in London’s West End for 24 years, Blood Brothers has seen a variety of revivals across the globe; in the West End, UK tours, Australia, Broadway and even South Africa.



Huge stars have featured in the production, and the role of Mrs Johnstone has been played by the likes of Barbara Dickson, Stephanie Lawrence, the Nolan Sisters, Marti Webb, Carole King, and Melanie Chisholm.



Seen by millions all over the world, Blood Brothers continues to be one of theatre’s favourite musicals, featuring memorable songs including "Marilyn Monroe", "Shoes Upon the Table", "Easy Terms" and "Tell Me It’s Not True".