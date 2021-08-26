About this show

Climb aboard for this pleasure cruise packed with timeless Cole Porter hits. Luxury ocean liner, the S.S. American sets sail for England with a cargo full of colourful characters. Anything Goes tells the tale of stowaway Billy Crocker and his desperate pursuit of Hope Harcourt, the beautiful debutante fiancee of English Aristocrat Lord Oakleigh. But, the road to love is never simple, as we are introduced to raunchy ex-evangelist turned nightclub singer, Reno Sweeney, who herself holds a torch for Billy, and gangster team Moonface Martin and his sidekick Erma, who are trying to make a getaway. Packed with great song and dance numbers such as It's De-Lovely, Friendship, I Get A Kick Out Of You, Blow Gabriel Blow and the title song, Anything Goes, this show is guaranteed to get your toes tapping.