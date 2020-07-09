About this show

Collaborating with the original producers of the hugely successful show Viva La Divas (starring Darcey Bussell and Katherine Jenkins), this exhilarating and glamorous production will pay tribute to Divas from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Broadway and West End musical theatre, chart topping modern pop Divas and female icons who have had an impact on the star's careers and lives.

Janette, Nadiya and Katya, alongside a cast of amazing dancers and incredible singers, celebrate their friendship and pay homages to the greatest Divas in this show stopping, all singing, all dancing musical extravaganza.