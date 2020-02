About this show

Now playing it's 4th successful year touring the UK and having played to over 50,000 people around the country, the Little Mix Show is back! A highly energetic show that follows in the footsteps of the award-winning girl band, Little Mix. This iconic 5-star rated show has live vocals and is full of commercial pop- video choreography. Suitable for kids, tweens, teens and adults alike, The Little Mix Show brings the full pop concert experience to your local theatre.