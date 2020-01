About this show

In a divided community, our reluctant hero, Grusha, risks everything to rescue an abandoned baby and raise him as her own. When the child's aristocratic mother returns to claim him, a rogue judge devises a unique test to determine their fate.

This new version of Brecht's classic, directed by James Blakey, is a heartrending and gripping tale of the families we choose, filled with passion, hope, and plenty of Yorkshire grit and humour.