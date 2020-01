About this show

Gertrude: Wife. Mother. Queen of Denmark. Mature, experienced woman whose sexuality is ridiculed and agency denied by the men around her. In the 400 years since Hamlet was written, what - if anything - has changed? Welcome to purgatory. Where everything we know about Gertrude is torn apart, reimagined and reclaimed for the 21st century in a funny and fierce act of revolution. There'll be tea. There'll be visits from unexpected guests. There'll be a live drum score.

Second Space