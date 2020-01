About this show

I Promise You That Tonight has something to do with switching this box for that box, a spontaneous burst of flames, drowning in broken glass and things not being quite as they seem. None of this is impossible but its ok to admit that it is hard. I Promise You That Tonight no one will get burnt, that no one will come to any harm. I Promise You That Tonight I love you, I Promise I will not spoil your heart. I Promise You That Tonight.

Second Space