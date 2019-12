About this show

Mr Fox has three very nasty enemies, Boggis, Bunce and Bean. These greedy farmers hate Mr Fox so much they will stop at nothing to get rid of him. They try to shoot, starve and dig him out of his hole, however Mr Fox is much cleverer than they are and has a cunning plan of his own. Discover the thrill of the chase and join Mr Fox and his family underground as they battle to save themselves and the rest of the countryside from disaster.