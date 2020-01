About this show

A comedy musical about anxiety disorders, caring and trying to keep going. Alice is making a fresh start. She has moved out of the big city to a small town with a job she loves as an Occupational Therapist. She is going to be a new woman: cool, calm and free. BUT her old friend Anxiety has other ideas... How do you make friends when even choosing what to have for dinner fills you with dread? What do you do when it all gets too much?

Second Space