About this show

Cinderella spends her days scrubbing the floors, dreaming of a better life. The prince spends his looking out of the palace windows, dreaming of the perfect companion. Until fate intervenes, the two meet and the rest is history... Join us this festive season for a magical whistle stop tour of Cinderella, it's the perfect chance to experience the charm of opera whatever your age! The production will be performed indoors and features a cast of three professional opera singers and an accordionist. Music includes extracts (in English) from several different takes on the fairy tale, including Rossini's opera La Cenerentola, Massenet's opera Cendrillon, Pauline Viardot's operetta Cendrillon and Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical Cinderella.