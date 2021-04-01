About this show

At the age of eight Chantel became the youngest person in the country to pass a Rock school exam and at 12, she was jamming in her native Bradford and evolving into an incredible musician. Described as a prodigy, at 14 Chantel was told by major labels "great voice, but girls don't play guitar like that!" Wisely ignoring that advice, she enrolled at the world-renowned Leeds College of Music and became the first student in the college's history, to achieve a 100% pass mark, with 18 distinctions. Chantel left with a First Class Honours degree in Popular Music and a coveted prize, for outstanding musicianship.