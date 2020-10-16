About this show

Edinburgh, 1886; when the city's Old and New Towns are separated by more than just the North Bridge. In the New Town we meet the Jekyll family. Dr Jekyll longs for just one of his "radical" experiments to go right. Daughter Miriam longs for the right to attend University. Son William is never far from his needlework, and wife Jane never far from the bottle. While seemingly a world away in the Old Town a murky figure known as Hyde roams the moonlit streets.

The Pantaloons present their horrifically innovative take on Robert Louis Stevenson's murky tale of murder, mystery and transmogrification!