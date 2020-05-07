About this show

"Living is at best a mixed bag and of course we're all going to die - so what is the point?" This Showgirl needs reminding - a lot. All of Me is a show in development - a darkly comic, intimate and ultimately life-affirming look at Showgirl's long-term quest to keep on keeping on and what it means to be alive. Painfully funny, this is the story after the story's end, the drama that happens when the drama's over. While Showgirl knows nothing has really ended, she's negotiating wanting to end it all. There will be comedy, live music, dancing and desperation.